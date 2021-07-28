Overview of Dr. Bruce Berkowitz, MD

Dr. Bruce Berkowitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Berkowitz works at Claudia V Perdei MD PA in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.