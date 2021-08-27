Dr. Bruce Bevitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bevitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Bevitz, MD
Dr. Bruce Bevitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Hunters Creek: 3000 HUNTERS CREEK BLVD, Orlando, FL 32837 (407) 857-2502
Women's Center of Orlando LLC: 1188 Commerce Park Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 (407) 857-2502
Orlando-altamonte Obgyn Associates: 693 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 (407) 857-2502
Hospital Affiliations
Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
Anthem
Assurant Health
AvMed
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
CoreSource
Coventry Health Care
First Health
Humana
Medicaid
MultiPlan
Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
WellCare
Dr. Bevitz delivered both of my children. I chose him based on a friend at the time who was extremely high risk and he made sure she and the baby came through the delivery healthy and whole. He's an advocate for his patients; witnessed this first hand when he arrived at the hospital on a Saturday night when my son was born and the weekend skeleton crew wasn't monitoring me the way he expected. I appreciated the shake up! He cares deeply about his patients. He is not only a medical doctor, but was a Pharmacist prior to med school. That's a pretty rare combination. I remember 20+ years ago while suffering postpartem hormonal changes asking him for something to get through it. He declined and said I'd get through it. He was right. He kept checking in with me, but he wasn't quick to medicate when not necessary. I trust his judgement completely.
Specialty: Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages: English, Afar and Spanish
Residency: Orlando Reg Med Ctr
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Dr. Bevitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bevitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bevitz speaks Afar and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.