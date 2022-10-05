Dr. Bruce Bradley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Bradley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Bradley, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Highlands Hospital.
Dr. Bradley works at
Locations
-
1
Allegheny Health Network118 Nature Park Rd Ste 300, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 532-2801
-
2
The Westmoreland Digestive Disorders Group, Greensburg PA443 Frye Farm Rd Ste 200, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 532-2801
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Highlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradley?
Dr. Bradley performed an EGD and coloniscopy on me. I met him right before procedure and after. He was very informative and answered all my questions. He was very patient and attentive.
About Dr. Bruce Bradley, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861477143
Education & Certifications
- West Penn Hospital|Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Cen Mc/Hosp
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley works at
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.