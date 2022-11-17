Dr. Bruce Byrne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Byrne, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Byrne, MD
Dr. Bruce Byrne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Byrne works at
Dr. Byrne's Office Locations
Regional Plastic Surgery Center3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 101, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 470-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Regional Plastic Surgery Center6750 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 470-5000
Regional Plastic Surgery Center1407 Ridge Rd Ste 101, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (972) 470-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had multiple surgeries with Dr Byrnes and from the moment I met with him and his staff I knew immediately I was in good hands. He did not disappoint. He was available to answer all questions and his staff was always genuinely concerned and sweet at each visit. I felt very secure that my needs during recovery were being met and I love my results and have referred him multiple times. His bedside manner is great and he definitely went the extra mile to not make me feel silly about all my questions or concerns.
About Dr. Bruce Byrne, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrne has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Byrne speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.