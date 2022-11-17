See All Plastic Surgeons in Richardson, TX
Dr. Bruce Byrne, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (30)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Byrne, MD

Dr. Bruce Byrne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.

Dr. Byrne works at Regional Plastic Surgery Center in Richardson, TX with other offices in Irving, TX and Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Byrne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Plastic Surgery Center
    3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 101, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 470-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Regional Plastic Surgery Center
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 470-5000
  3. 3
    Regional Plastic Surgery Center
    1407 Ridge Rd Ste 101, Rockwall, TX 75087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 470-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    Nov 17, 2022
    I’ve had multiple surgeries with Dr Byrnes and from the moment I met with him and his staff I knew immediately I was in good hands. He did not disappoint. He was available to answer all questions and his staff was always genuinely concerned and sweet at each visit. I felt very secure that my needs during recovery were being met and I love my results and have referred him multiple times. His bedside manner is great and he definitely went the extra mile to not make me feel silly about all my questions or concerns.
    TJ — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Byrne, MD
    About Dr. Bruce Byrne, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396781423
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
