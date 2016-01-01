See All Ophthalmologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Bruce Cameron, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bruce Cameron, MD

Dr. Bruce Cameron, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with W. K. Kellogg Eye Center

Dr. Cameron works at Northwest Eye Surgeons in Seattle, WA with other offices in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cameron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Eye Surgeons
    332 Ne Northgate Way, Seattle, WA 98125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 528-6000
  2. 2
    Northwest Eye Surgeons
    10330 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 528-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Northwest Eye Surgeons
    1412 SW 43rd St Ste 310, Renton, WA 98057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 235-1200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Astigmatism
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Visual Field Defects
Astigmatism
Degenerative Disorders of Globe

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Photo: Dr. Bruce Cameron, MD
    About Dr. Bruce Cameron, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356340509
    Education & Certifications

    • W. K. Kellogg Eye Center
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
