Dr. Bruce Cheson, MD

Hematology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Cheson, MD

Dr. Bruce Cheson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

Dr. Cheson works at Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphosarcoma and Nodular Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheson's Office Locations

    Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders
    6410 Rockledge Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 571-0019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Lymphosarcoma
Nodular Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Lymphosarcoma
Nodular Lymphoma

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Cheson, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992703862
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Medical Center Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Virginia Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Cheson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheson works at Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Cheson’s profile.

    Dr. Cheson has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphosarcoma and Nodular Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

