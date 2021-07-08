See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Bruce Chin, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (19)
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Chin, MD

Dr. Bruce Chin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Chin works at BRUCE CHIN MD PC in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chin's Office Locations

    Bruce Chin M.d. PC
    8071 Utopia Pkwy, Jamaica, NY 11432 (718) 591-9440
    Austin Medical Associates PC
    7010 Austin St Ste 101, Forest Hills, NY 11375 (718) 830-9500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 08, 2021
    Dr. Chin is very sensitive and professional . He listens to his patients and always ensures that the patient is aware that he cares. I have been his patient for many years. I followed Dr. Chin's to Austin Associates where he currently practices medicine.
    Mrs. Edie Kapchan — Jul 08, 2021
    About Dr. Bruce Chin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1679690168
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

