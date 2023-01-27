Overview of Dr. Bruce Chozick, MD

Dr. Bruce Chozick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Chozick works at Bruce Steven Chozick in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.