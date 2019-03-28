Dr. Cleeremans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- CA
- Irvine
- Dr. Bruce Cleeremans, MD
Dr. Bruce Cleeremans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Cleeremans, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Cleeremans works at
Locations
-
1
Gregory T Whitman MD Inc.16405 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-1882
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pseudobulbar Affect
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset
- View other providers who treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Basilar Migraine
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Benign Exertional Headache
- View other providers who treat Benign Familial Infantile Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Familial Neonatal Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood
- View other providers who treat Benign Positional Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Benign Sex Headache
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Chronic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Central Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Central Vestibular Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Centrotemporal Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cervicogenic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chronic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Classic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Common Migraine
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Complicated Migraine
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Corticobasal Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Cough Headache
- View other providers who treat Cranial Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dissecting Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Dorsal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Drug Rebound Headache
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Parkinsonism
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Partial, Familial
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3
- View other providers who treat Familial Hemiplegic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura
- View other providers who treat Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Hand Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Headache-Free Migraine
- View other providers who treat Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy, Type I
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus, Adult
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Headache
- View other providers who treat Icepick Headache
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Neuropathies
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intercostal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Medication-Induced Postural Tremor
- View other providers who treat Memory Disorders
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Metabolic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Migraine, Hormone-Induced
- View other providers who treat Migrainous Stupor Migraine
- View other providers who treat Migrainous Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Mild Cognitive Impairment
- View other providers who treat Mild Headache
- View other providers who treat Motor Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Muscle Contraction Headache
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myoclonic Seizures
- View other providers who treat Myopathic Gait
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Blocks
- View other providers who treat Nerve Pain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity
- View other providers who treat Neuroleptic-Induced Parkinsonism
- View other providers who treat Neurological Testing
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
- View other providers who treat Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Occipital Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Oculomotor Migraine
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Orthostatic Tremor
- View other providers who treat Parkinson Disease 10 (PARK10)
- View other providers who treat Parkinson Disease 11 (PARK11)
- View other providers who treat Parkinson Disease 12 (PARK12)
- View other providers who treat Parkinson Disease 13 (PARK13)
- View other providers who treat Parkinson Disease 3, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK3)
- View other providers who treat Parkinson Disease 4, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK4)
- View other providers who treat Parkinson Disease 5 (PARK5)
- View other providers who treat Parkinson Disease 6 (PARK6)
- View other providers who treat Parkinson Disease 7 (PARK7)
- View other providers who treat Parkinson Disease 8 (PARK8)
- View other providers who treat Parkinson Disease 9 (PARK9)
- View other providers who treat Parkinsonism
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peroneal Muscular Atrophy
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
- View other providers who treat Polyradiculoneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Headache
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Primary Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Progressive Familial Myoclonic Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
- View other providers who treat Recurrent Headache
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
- View other providers who treat Retinal Migraine
- View other providers who treat Retrobulbar Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Saccular Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Severe Headache
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Spastic Gait
- View other providers who treat Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spinocerebellar Ataxia With Axonal Neuropathy, Type 2
- View other providers who treat Spinocerebellar Ataxia, Autosomal Recessive, With Axonal Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Steppage Gait
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Temporal Epilepsy, Familial
- View other providers who treat Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Temporal Lobe Seizure
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1
- View other providers who treat Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Ulnar Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Headache
- View other providers who treat Vascular Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Visual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Cleeremans?
Dr Cleeremans professional care with empathy and understanding for his patients is amazing. He spends time diagnosing with a very objective approach that is best for your treatments. He spends a lot of time with the patient to better understandcfyour conditiinb
About Dr. Bruce Cleeremans, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1205042249
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Lawrence University
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cleeremans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cleeremans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cleeremans works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleeremans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleeremans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleeremans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleeremans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.