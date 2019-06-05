Overview of Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD

Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Cohen Eye Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Floaters and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.