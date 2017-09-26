Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD
Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Cohen is a brilliant physician. This man saved my wife's life. He is thoughtful and caring and responsive to his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1174553580
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital|McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
