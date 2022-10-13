Overview of Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD

Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.