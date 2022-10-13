Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD
Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
- 1 2001 Vail Ave Ste 200B, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2000
Orthocarolina PA5935 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28209 Directions (980) 299-4895
Orthocarolina2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2225
OrthoCarolina Matthews710 Park Center Dr Ste 300, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 323-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I broke my ankle and was searching for a reputable facility. I have a number of friends and colleagues who told me to call Orthocarolina. I was told by nearly all of them that they are the best. I called and was assigned to Dr Cohen. He was very thorough with explanations and listened to all questions and concerns. Overall it was a great experience and I will refer everyone to Orthocarolina for foot and ankle issues.
About Dr. Bruce Cohen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891778973
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
