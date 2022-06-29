Dr. Bruce Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Cohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Cohn, MD
Dr. Bruce Cohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Cohn's Office Locations
Drs Brahms Cohn & Leb23250 Mercantile Rd Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-7855
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous the best orthopedist. Followed me for years with my various fractures and chronic spinal stenosis and left hip bursitis. All wonderful help in the office . I would recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Bruce Cohn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Center for Sports Medicine
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohn has seen patients for Limb Pain, Systemic Chondromalacia and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.
