Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD

Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Comisar works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Comisar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoNeuro New Albany
    5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoNeuro Pickerington
    1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555
  3. 3
    OrthoNeuro Westerville
    70 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 05, 2023
    Dr. Comisar is the best. He fixed my shoulder 6 years ago, and I recently saw him regarding issues on my other shoulder. He was thorough and very helpful with a plan on correcting the issue. I would recommend him!
    John — Jan 05, 2023
    About Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063407765
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comisar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Comisar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Comisar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Comisar has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comisar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Comisar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comisar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comisar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comisar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

