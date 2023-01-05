Overview of Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD

Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Comisar works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.