Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comisar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD
Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Comisar works at
Dr. Comisar's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoNeuro New Albany5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 890-6555Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
OrthoNeuro Pickerington1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 890-6555
-
3
OrthoNeuro Westerville70 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Comisar?
Dr. Comisar is the best. He fixed my shoulder 6 years ago, and I recently saw him regarding issues on my other shoulder. He was thorough and very helpful with a plan on correcting the issue. I would recommend him!
About Dr. Bruce Comisar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1063407765
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comisar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comisar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comisar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comisar works at
Dr. Comisar has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comisar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Comisar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comisar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comisar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comisar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.