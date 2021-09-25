Overview of Dr. Bruce Cook, MD

Dr. Bruce Cook, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Cook works at New England Neurological Associates, PC in Lawrence, MA with other offices in Lowell, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.