Dr. Bruce Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Cook, MD
Dr. Bruce Cook, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
Lawrence354 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 687-2321Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Lowell10 George St, Lowell, MA 01852 Directions (978) 687-2321Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Robert Wasserman354 Merrimack St United States, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 687-2321
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has a excellent bedside manner. He is great at what he does.
About Dr. Bruce Cook, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
