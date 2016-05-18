Overview of Dr. Bruce Cope, MD

Dr. Bruce Cope, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Cope works at SANDHILLS PEDIATRIC LEXINGTON in Lexington, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.