Overview of Dr. Bruce Cotugno, MD

Dr. Bruce Cotugno, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Cotugno works at Adult Neurology Center PC in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.