Dr. Bruce Culliney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Culliney, MD
Dr. Bruce Culliney, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Culliney works at
Dr. Culliney's Office Locations
The Blavatnik Family - Chelsea Medical Center325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 4C, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Culliney, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1912982380
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Culliney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Culliney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Culliney accepts online scheduling.
Dr. Culliney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Culliney works at
Dr. Culliney has seen patients for Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culliney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Culliney speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Culliney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culliney.
