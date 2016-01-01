See All Urologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Bruce Dalkin, MD

Urology
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Dalkin, MD

Dr. Bruce Dalkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Dalkin works at Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dalkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St # 1266, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Bruce Dalkin, MD

  • Urology
  • 36 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • 1700086089
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Northwestern University Medical School
  • Northwestern University Medical School
Medical Education
  • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bruce Dalkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dalkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dalkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dalkin works at Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Dalkin’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalkin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

