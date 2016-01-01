Dr. Bruce Dalkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Dalkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Dalkin, MD
Dr. Bruce Dalkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Dalkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dalkin's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 1266, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalkin?
About Dr. Bruce Dalkin, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1700086089
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Northwestern University Medical School
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dalkin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dalkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalkin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.