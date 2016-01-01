Overview of Dr. Bruce Dalkin, MD

Dr. Bruce Dalkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Dalkin works at Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

