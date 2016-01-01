Overview of Dr. Bruce Davies, MD

Dr. Bruce Davies, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fircrest, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Davies works at University Place Pediatric Clinic in Fircrest, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.