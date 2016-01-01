Dr. Bruce Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Davies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Davies, MD
Dr. Bruce Davies, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fircrest, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Davies works at
Dr. Davies' Office Locations
-
1
University Place Pediatric Clinic1033 Regents Blvd Ste 201, Fircrest, WA 98466 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davies?
About Dr. Bruce Davies, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Male
- 1033250113
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davies accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davies using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davies works at
Dr. Davies speaks Italian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.