Dr. Bruce Decotiis, MD
Dr. Bruce Decotiis, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Ocean Allergy Partners LLC1673 ROUTE 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-5050
- 2 1540 State Route 138 Bldg 1, Belmar, NJ 07719 Directions (732) 681-8700
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
My coughing spells and other symptons screamed allergy. The doctor recognized my symptoms, which I had hoped for based on his knowledge and reputation. Even so, I was impressed. He asked me a million questions to make a decision on the best treatment plan. I was wowed. I found his staff to be very helpful. I called on a Tuesday at 2:00 pm. The desk asked me where I lived. (I could just see where this was going) I was pleasantly surprised when she asked me if I could be there by 3. She explained they had a cancellation. Kudos to the doctor, his np Stephanie and entire staff. My docs for life.
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
