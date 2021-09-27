Dr. Bruce Decter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Decter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Decter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants of Li3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 411, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-7220
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and caring doctor . Very patient ant thorough in his examination of you
About Dr. Bruce Decter, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1114905437
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
