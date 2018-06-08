Overview of Dr. Bruce Dershaw, MD

Dr. Bruce Dershaw, MD is a Pulmonologist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Dershaw works at THE INSTITUTE FOR RESPIRATORY AND SLEEP, Morrisville, PA in Yardley, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.