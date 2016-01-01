Dr. Bruce Dobkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Dobkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Dobkin, MD
Dr. Bruce Dobkin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Dobkin works at
Dr. Dobkin's Office Locations
California Rehabilitation Institute2070 Century Park E Rm 919, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (424) 287-5562
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Dobkin, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1679598064
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Dobkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dobkin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dobkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobkin has seen patients for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobkin.
