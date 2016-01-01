Overview of Dr. Bruce Dobkin, MD

Dr. Bruce Dobkin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Dobkin works at California Rehabilitation Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.