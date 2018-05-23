Overview

Dr. Bruce Domm, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Domm works at Essentia Health-52nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Casselton, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.