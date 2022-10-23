Dr. Bruce Dorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Dorman, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Dorman, MD
Dr. Bruce Dorman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Dorman works at
Dr. Dorman's Office Locations
Bruce Dorman, MD703 60th Street Ct E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 274-4154
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dorman?
Dr. Bruce, as my family calls him, is skilled, intelligent, kind and thoughtful. I suffered tonsil trouble most of my adult life. When I finally needed my tonsils removed Dr. Dorman took great care of me. Just like a kid in science class I wanted to see my specimen after the procedure. He let me see those rotten things! He followed up to make sure I healed up well. Believe me, as the mother of two — it’s not all jello and ice cream when you’re grown up and have a home and business to run. I had good results and got back to the things I love like my family and singing with my church choir.
About Dr. Bruce Dorman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1265568109
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.