Dr. Bruce Dorr, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Dorr, MD
Dr. Bruce Dorr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Dorr's Office Locations
Littleton Gynecology and Wellness7750 S Broadway Ste 200, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 730-6000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dorr is an incredible doctor. He is thorough, caring, knowledgeable and friendly! His entire staff is wonderful.
About Dr. Bruce Dorr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669430716
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Hope College
Dr. Dorr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorr speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorr.
