Overview of Dr. Bruce Douthit, MD

Dr. Bruce Douthit, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their fellowship with Sharp Memorial Hospital



Dr. Douthit works at Oasis Orthopedic & Sports Injury Specialist in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.