See All General Dentists in Stoneham, MA
Dr. Bruce Doyle, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Bruce Doyle, DMD

Dentistry
4.9 (110)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bruce Doyle, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University - D.M.D.|Tufts University School Of Dental Med.

Dr. Doyle works at Stoneham Smiles in Stoneham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Stoneham Smiles
    74 Main St, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 630-6981
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Broken Tooth
Cavity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Doyle?

    Jan 05, 2021
    First visit to the office was wonderful. Seen at my appointment time (no waiting). Everyone was professional, super helpful and friendly. Extremely satisfied with the services received!
    — Jan 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Doyle, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bruce Doyle, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Doyle to family and friends

    Dr. Doyle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Doyle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bruce Doyle, DMD.

    About Dr. Bruce Doyle, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952521395
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tufts University - D.M.D.|Tufts University School Of Dental Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Doyle, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bruce Doyle, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.