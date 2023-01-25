Dr. Bruce Edelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Edelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Edelman, MD
Dr. Bruce Edelman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Edelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Edelman's Office Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick557 Cranbury Rd Ste 3, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-0600
-
2
ENT and Allergy Associates - Somerset1543 Route 27 Ste 21, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 873-6863Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
ENT and Allergy Associates, LLPB3 CORNWALL DR, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 238-0300Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
4
ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP37 Clyde Rd Ste 103, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edelman?
I liked the doctor so so much It was amazing my child said he was best
About Dr. Bruce Edelman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1639276009
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Medical Center
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Princeton University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelman works at
Dr. Edelman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.