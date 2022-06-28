Dr. Bruce Edson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Edson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Edson, MD
Dr. Bruce Edson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University.
Dr. Edson works at
Dr. Edson's Office Locations
Hardeep Singh, M.D.PA16554 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 968-7188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My insurance is no longer taken at Dr. Edison’s office but I would not trade seeing him for anything. He is kind, supportive, spends as much time as needed with you and returns phone calls way faster than most. His staff is awesome as well.
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla College Med
- Pitt Meml Hospital E Carolina University
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Florida Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Edson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edson.
