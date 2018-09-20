Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Edwards, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health875 Old Country Rd Fl 2, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 931-5552
Northwell Health321 Crossways Park Dr Ste A, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 933-1125
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I developed a few years ago and it quickly crippled me and turned my life into a nightmare. I went for help from doctor to doctor for months and none of them was able to get my asthma under control, I was feeling worse and worse. My son's Dr. recommended Dr. Edwards and since that time for years now I trust only Dr. Edwards with all my breathing issues. Dr Edwards is the most knowledgeable doctor and a true professional, very compassionate and reliable.
About Dr. Bruce Edwards, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Food Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.