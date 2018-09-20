Overview

Dr. Bruce Edwards, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Northwell Health in Plainview, NY with other offices in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Food Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.