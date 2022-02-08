Dr. Bruce Eich II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eich II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Eich II, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Eich II, MD
Dr. Bruce Eich II, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Eich II's Office Locations
Eich Plastic Surgery PC200 Pilot Medical Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 856-6155
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eich removed a skin cancer from my nose. From the time I entered the waiting room I sensed a feeling of comfort. Dr Eich explained what he would be doing in language I understood. He was kind and caring as was the nurse. I recommend Dr Eich if you need a plastic surgeon Glenda Odenville
About Dr. Bruce Eich II, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1477508091
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Davidson College
Dr. Eich II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eich II accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eich II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Eich II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eich II.
