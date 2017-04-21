Overview of Dr. Bruce Eisenberg, MD

Dr. Bruce Eisenberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Eisenberg works at Miami Beach Pediatrics in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.