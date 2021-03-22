Overview of Dr. Bruce Faerber, MD

Dr. Bruce Faerber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Faerber works at Ocoee Eye Center in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.