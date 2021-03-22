See All Ophthalmologists in Cleveland, TN
Dr. Bruce Faerber, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Faerber, MD

Dr. Bruce Faerber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Dr. Faerber works at Ocoee Eye Center in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Faerber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocoee Eye Center
    2175 Chambliss Ave NW Ste B, Cleveland, TN 37311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 473-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 22, 2021
    Excellent experience. He is very knowledgeable about the eye. He listened carefully to my concerns about cataract removal. Surgery went well but my cataract was usually thick so breaking it up was harder to do. Regardless, although I had additional pain an unclarity the next morning, he took pressure reading of the eye, finding it high, quickly reduced the pressure resulting in instantly having no pain and clear vision. Extremely satisfied with the result. Would recommend Dr FAERBER to anyone looking for a qualified eye doctor.
    Jim Eippert — Mar 22, 2021
    About Dr. Bruce Faerber, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407878267
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Faerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faerber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faerber works at Ocoee Eye Center in Cleveland, TN. View the full address on Dr. Faerber’s profile.

    Dr. Faerber has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Faerber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faerber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

