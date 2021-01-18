Dr. Bruce Fetterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fetterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Fetterman, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Fetterman, MD
Dr. Bruce Fetterman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Fetterman works at
Dr. Fetterman's Office Locations
W W Taylor Jr MD PC8090 Walnut Run Rd, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 755-5300
Mid-south Ear Nose and Throat PC7600 Wolf River Blvd Ste 220, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
While he is listed as my ENT, for several yrs, I normally see the very nice PA for minor earwax removal, Primary stopped offering this 5 min servce, and the Audilogist for my hearing aids. Aid wearers build up WAX fast.
About Dr. Bruce Fetterman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Fetterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fetterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fetterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fetterman works at
Dr. Fetterman has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fetterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fetterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fetterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fetterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fetterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.