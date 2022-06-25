Overview of Dr. Bruce Fine, MD

Dr. Bruce Fine, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Fine works at Texas Oncology in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.