Dr. Bruce Finkel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Finkel works at Coastal Allergy Asthma in Savannah, GA with other offices in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.