Overview of Dr. Bruce Fletcher, MD
Dr. Bruce Fletcher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Northwest Broward Orthopaedic Associates5901 Colonial Dr Ste 201, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 776-6880Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
I originally saw Dr. Fletcher for my bad arthritic knees. He listened to my story and didn’t rush me. Love his entire staff. From Alex at the desk, to Casey in radiology but, especially Blake Robinson PA. Blake gave me injections of cortisone in 4 sites and was so caring. He explained my X-rays and where he was going to inject. He massaged the sites (which aided in the temporary discomfort). I highly recommend this office for all ortho needs. They also have PT in an adjacent area. Cudos to this office.
Education & Certifications
- Washington Adventist Hosp
- U Miami/jackson Meml Hosp
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Dr. Fletcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fletcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fletcher speaks Assamese and Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Fletcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher.
