Overview of Dr. Bruce Fletcher, MD

Dr. Bruce Fletcher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Fletcher works at Northwest Broward Orthopaedic Associates in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.