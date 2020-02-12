Overview of Dr. Bruce Freedman, MD

Dr. Bruce Freedman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Freedman works at Plastic Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia in McLean, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.