Dr. Bruce Freedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Freedman, MD
Dr. Bruce Freedman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia8180 Greensboro Dr Ste 1015, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (571) 360-6077
-
2
Crowell Reconstructive Surgery1860 Town Center Dr Ste 180, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 517-6938Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Freedman seven years ago. I was hit by a car while bike commuting and broke several bones in my hand. He was thoughtful and focused on my care. My hand is 99% what it was and only two hairline scars show what happened. Still very grateful to have found him.
About Dr. Bruce Freedman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316922503
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear Throat Hospital
- Barnes Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman speaks Spanish.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
