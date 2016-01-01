See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Bruce Friedman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bruce Friedman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Friedman works at Bruce F. Friedman M.d. Inc. in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Postnasal Drip and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bruce F. Friedman M.d. Inc.
    11180 Warner Ave Ste 255, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 753-9300
  2. 2
    Pacific Neuropsychiatry and Sleep
    22 Odyssey Ste 240, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 549-9330
  3. 3
    Michael J. Marcus Dpm A Professional Corp.
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 708, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 753-9300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Cough
Headache
Hives
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Itchy Skin
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Angioedema
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Drug Allergy Testing
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Laryngitis
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Malaise and Fatigue
Otitis Media
Patch Testing
Pharyngitis
Radioallergosorbent Test
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
Wheezing
Acute Sinusitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Food Allergy
Insomnia
Latex Allergy
Migraine
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457345225
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
