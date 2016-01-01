Overview

Dr. Bruce Friedman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Friedman works at Bruce F. Friedman M.d. Inc. in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Postnasal Drip and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.