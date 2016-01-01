See All Plastic Surgeons in Feasterville Trevose, PA
Dr. Bruce Genter, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Feasterville Trevose, PA
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Genter, MD

Dr. Bruce Genter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Genter works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Center in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Genter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Center
    2 Park Ln, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Bruce Genter, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1356544183
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Residency
    • Li Jewish Hillside Med Center|NYU Medical Center|Yale University Med Center
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center|Nyu Bellevue Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Genter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Genter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Genter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Genter works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Center in Feasterville Trevose, PA. View the full address on Dr. Genter’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Genter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

