Dr. Bruce Genter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Center2 Park Ln, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- Li Jewish Hillside Med Center|NYU Medical Center|Yale University Med Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center|Nyu Bellevue Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
