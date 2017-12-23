Overview of Dr. Bruce Germer, MD

Dr. Bruce Germer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Germer works at Heitmeier And Armani Medical & Surgical Eyecare, LLC in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA, Bogalusa, LA, Slidell, LA and Gretna, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.