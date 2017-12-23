See All Ophthalmologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Bruce Germer, MD

Ophthalmology
3.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Germer, MD

Dr. Bruce Germer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Germer works at Heitmeier And Armani Medical & Surgical Eyecare, LLC in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA, Bogalusa, LA, Slidell, LA and Gretna, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Germer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heitmeier And Armani Medical & Surgical Eyecare, LLC
    3501 Holiday Dr Ste 204, New Orleans, LA 70114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 887-7660
  2. 2
    Eye Surgery Center of Louisiana
    3530 Houma Blvd Ste 203, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 887-7660
  3. 3
    Eye Surgery Center Of Louisiana
    409 Avenue F, Bogalusa, LA 70427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 735-8137
  4. 4
    Eye Surgery Center Of Louisiana
    1538 Front St, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 641-9900
  5. 5
    Eye Surgery Center Of Louisiana
    120 Ochsner Blvd Ste 210, Gretna, LA 70056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 532-3939
  6. 6
    Medical & Surgical Eye Center
    1051 Gause Blvd Ste 330, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 649-0206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 23, 2017
    My only complaint is the wait time in office for appointment. 3 hours on average. Unacceptable!
    — Dec 23, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Germer, MD
    About Dr. Bruce Germer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780655258
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Clin
    Internship
    • Thos Jeff U Hosp|Thos Jeff University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Germer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Germer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Germer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Germer has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Germer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Germer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

