Dr. Bruce Giantonio, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Giantonio, MD

Dr. Bruce Giantonio, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Giantonio works at Montefiore Spine Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giantonio's Office Locations

    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 724-4000
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Esophageal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 11, 2020
    I have him at MGH in Boston. Really thorough. And, he listens and answers questions without hesitation. I have only begun to see him, but he and my team at MGH seems quite good so far.
    egoz07 — Dec 11, 2020
    About Dr. Bruce Giantonio, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255377198
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fletcher Allen Health Care
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Giantonio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giantonio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giantonio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giantonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giantonio works at Montefiore Spine Center in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Giantonio’s profile.

    Dr. Giantonio has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Esophageal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giantonio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Giantonio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giantonio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giantonio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giantonio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

