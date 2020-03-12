See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Bruce Goldenberg, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small West Orange, NJ
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Goldenberg, MD

Dr. Bruce Goldenberg, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

Dr. Goldenberg works at Bruce Goldenberg, M.D. (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Hertz MD LLC
    1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 302, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 467-5550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Pericardial Disease
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer
Lung Cancer
Pericardial Disease
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Blood Vessel Blockage Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 12, 2020
    The Dr. gave us a real personal touch. He gave us personal phone calls to put us at ease. His office staff is over the top.
    John K. — Mar 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Goldenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Spanish, Tagalog and Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1538168745
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Medical Center
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldenberg works at Bruce Goldenberg, M.D. (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Goldenberg’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

