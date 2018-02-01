See All Ophthalmologists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Bruce Goldstick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bruce Goldstick, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Goldstick, MD

Dr. Bruce Goldstick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Skokie Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Goldstick works at Eye Physicians in Skokie, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Visual Field Defects and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brian Larsen, MA
Dr. Brian Larsen, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Goldstick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Skokie Office
    4709 Golf Rd, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-4363
  2. 2
    Eye Physicians
    4640 N Marine Dr Fl 8, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 561-5655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Visual Field Defects
Chalazion
Stye
Visual Field Defects
Chalazion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstick?

    Feb 01, 2018
    I have been going to Dr. Goldstick for many years, on the recommendation of other family members. He is incredibly thorough, patient, and has the uncanny ability to connect other health issues to any current eye problem, which makes him an excellent diagnostician. He knows how to listen to his patients and takes the time to do so.
    L.M. — Feb 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Goldstick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bruce Goldstick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goldstick to family and friends

    Dr. Goldstick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goldstick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bruce Goldstick, MD.

    About Dr. Bruce Goldstick, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215037247
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Ill Eye Ear Infirm
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Goldstick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldstick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldstick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldstick has seen patients for Stye, Visual Field Defects and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bruce Goldstick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.