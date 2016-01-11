Dr. Bruce Gould, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Gould, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Gould, MD
Dr. Bruce Gould, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Gould works at
Dr. Gould's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers P.c.340 Kennestone Hospital Blvd Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 445-2200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
2
Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers PC2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 490, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 281-5100
-
3
Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Inpatient Rehab Unit677 Church St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 281-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gould?
I have his patient for over 20 years. I believe he saved my life when I was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin's lymphoma. I believe he absolutely provides quality medical care for his patients. He is not a touchy freely kind of doctor but he knows oncology. I trusted my life to him.
About Dr. Bruce Gould, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1326042706
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gould has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gould accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gould works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.