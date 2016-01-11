Overview of Dr. Bruce Gould, MD

Dr. Bruce Gould, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Gould works at Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers P.c. in Marietta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.