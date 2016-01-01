Overview of Dr. Bruce Greenfield, MD

Dr. Bruce Greenfield, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.



Dr. Greenfield works at Premier Nephrology Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.