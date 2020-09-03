Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Greenfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Greenfield, MD
Dr. Bruce Greenfield, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Greenfield works at
Dr. Greenfield's Office Locations
Memorial Medical Center2450 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-5800Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 12:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pm
Slv Regional Medical Center106 Blanca Ave, Alamosa, CO 81101 Directions (719) 589-2511MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen him for cancer treatment and follow up for 8 years. He is always professional, sensitive to my concerns and takes time to answer my questions. He follows through on requests in a timely manner.
About Dr. Bruce Greenfield, MD
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1902805724
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
