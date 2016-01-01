Dr. Bruce Greenwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Greenwald, MD
Dr. Bruce Greenwald, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-3056
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1154392504
- Ny Hosp
- Nyu Bellevue
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Greenwald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenwald accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.